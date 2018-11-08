Yahweh Wept: L.A. Man Wanted For Hate Crime After Snatching Wigs Off Several Orthodox Jewish Women

L.A. Man Wanted For Hate Crime Of Snatching Jewish Women’s Wigs

People ain’t isht and they appear to be getting worse in the era of Donald Trump.

According to NYDailyNews, a Los Angeles man is wanted for a hate crime by the LAPD after assaulting multiple orthodox Jewish women by snatching off their wigs in public.

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? LAPD seeks hate crime suspect accused of snatching wigs from heads of multiple Orthodox Jewish women in North Hollywood https://t.co/ro6Td4diSY pic.twitter.com/LonZWDgiln — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 7, 2018

It is believed that the man first struck on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on September 19. The 25-30 years old is said to have followed a woman in North Hollywood. Upon realizing that she was being followed, the man took off her wig, smiled, handed it back to her, and walked away calmly.

That same day, another woman was attacked, but for some unknown reason, the man was unable to snatch her wig. This week, the man approached a woman putting equipment into her car. He took off her wig, said “Oh, I’m sorry”, the threw the hair on the ground and strolled away.

LAPD is desperately searching for this guy. What a piece of s#!t.