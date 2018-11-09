These Hilarious Hood Accent Memes Are Blowing Up Al Gore’s Internet

“I love your hood accent, say it again!” Me: “Moken Troll” pic.twitter.com/y07OeFMclZ — Rell Sosa 🍢 (@TerrellT_) November 5, 2018

Hilarious Hood Accent Memes

And just like that we have a shiny new meme wave starring Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory whispering classic hood phrases, regional lingo and slang into his boo’s ear in yet another hilarious example of the internet being undefeated.

“I love your hood accent, say it again!” Me: “Take Me Tuda Stow” pic.twitter.com/urSRNRyR56 — PgBoy Frisco 🕊🔊 (@DjFrisco954) November 6, 2018

