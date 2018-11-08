OKURRRR! Cardi’s Nail Artist Shares Secrets To Belcalis’ Blinged Out Claws [Video]

Hate it or love it???

Cardi B’s Nail Artist Explains Her Signature Nails

Cardi’s nail artist is revealing the secrets to the Bronx rapper’s signature nails. BuzzFeed’s Skylar and Essence traveled to the Bronx to get Cardis’ claws straight from the source. The two went to Jenny Spa and met with

nail artist Jenny Bui to get bling blessed.

Jenny aka @Nailon7th said she’s been doing Cardi’s nails for six years and says the regular degular shmegular girl is obsessed with bling–and so is she.

“I like bling, I like everything bling, my shoes bling, my shirts bling, everything.”

Essence's full set def came out just like Cardi's