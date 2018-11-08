Women Witnesses Say Men Lined Up To Shield Them From California Mass Shooter’s Bullets [Video]

Three Woman Witnesses Detail What Happened Inside Borderline Bar

Three young women who say they were inside of the Borderline Bar where 11 people were killed by a mass shooter spoke to the news about what they saw. One of the women says the shooter threw a smoke bomb, which alarmed folks who started to run. She says she slipped out the front door. The other two women far from the front exit hid in the back of the bar, where they say several men lined up to shield them from bullets until the back exit cleared.

So sad. Some of their friends are still missing according to their account. Hit play to hear their story.