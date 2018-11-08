Issa Lie: Evelyn Lozada Says Shaniece Isn’t Bumpin’ Uglies With Usher

Evelyn Lozada Denies Rumors Her Daughter Is Dating Usher

Wednesday reports surfaced speculating that Usher might have moved on from estranged wife Grace Miguel with model and reality star Shaniece Hairston, the daughter of “Basketball Wives” and “Livin’ Lozada” star Evelyn Lozada… but Ev says ISSA lie!

Evelyn posted a screenshot of a Jasmine Brand report about the rumored couple and added a “fake news” sticker along with the caption LIES!!! written over the story in all caps.

Furthermore, a source reportedly told The Jasmine Brand that:

after Diddy’s party concluded, a group of people, which included both Shaniece and Usher, left the venue. They then went on their separate ways for the remainder of the night. The source adds that rumors of a relationship between Hairston and Usher are completely false.

Is this just Evelyn covering for her kid? Or is this the real truth? More than a few folks on social media noted Usher is more known to date women OLDER than him, not younger.

Evelyn is more his type anyway right? Hmmmmmmm….