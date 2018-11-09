Where The Cool Kids Collide: Bossip Conquered ComplexCon And We Got The Fire Photos To Prove It

By Bossip Staff
Murakami ComplexCon

Lourdes Sukari

The Best Photos From ComplexCon 2018

Every year thousands of cool kids flock to Long Beach to take in the sights and sounds of ComplexCon. This year BOSSIP sent photographer Lourdes Sukari to the weekend conference and she captured some of the coolest activations, panels and concerts ComplexCon had to offer.

Ty Dolla $ign ComplexCon

Lourdes Sukari

Hit the flip for the best photos from ComplexCon including performance photos of headliner Future, panelists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe and more.

Future aka Nayvadius Wilburn

Lourdes Sukari

This might be the coolest photo of Future we’ve ever seen

Yara Shahidi Nadeska Alexis Complexcon

Lourdes Sukari

Yara Shahidi sat down with “Everyday Struggle” host and producer Nadeska Alexis for ComplexCon(versations) “Women Behind the Lens”

Hebru Brantley ComplexCon

Lourdes Sukari

Hebru Brantley’s work is always amazing

Jemele Hill ComplexCon

Lourdes Sukari

Our girl Jemele Hill was seen on the scene

Lil Baby

Lourdes Sukari

Gotta love Lil Baby

Lena Waithe ComplexCon

Lourdes Sukari

Get into Lena Waithe’s joy!

    Red Stormtrooper

    Lourdes Sukari

    This red stormtrooper is definitely a “champion”

    Tinashe Complex Con

    Lourdes Sukari

    ‘Nashe served up some shoulder

    Action Bronson

    Lourdes Sukari

    Bodega Bam blazed the stage

    Issa Rae Complex Con

    Lourdes Sukari

    Issa Bae

    Fool's Gold

    Lourdes Sukari

    Wayno

    Lourdes Sukari

    Our boy Wayno held it down for Harlem during the “How to Make it in America” panel

    Complex Con

    Lourdes Sukari

    The Fool’s Gold Work Shop gave free DJ lessons

    T-Pain

    Lourdes Sukari

    T-Pizzle sang his soul out

    Lourdes Sukari

    Little Rock’s Kari Faux hit the Fool’s Gold stage (look up No Small Talk ft. Childish Gambino)

    Complex Con

    Lourdes Sukari

    I Am Other gave away free I Am Voter tees to anyone registered to vote

    Dion Wilson

    Lourdes Sukari

    NO I.D. dropping gems during “How to Make it in America” Complex Con(versations)

