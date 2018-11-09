Where The Cool Kids Collide: Bossip Conquered ComplexCon And We Got The Fire Photos To Prove It
The Best Photos From ComplexCon 2018
Every year thousands of cool kids flock to Long Beach to take in the sights and sounds of ComplexCon. This year BOSSIP sent photographer Lourdes Sukari to the weekend conference and she captured some of the coolest activations, panels and concerts ComplexCon had to offer.
Hit the flip for the best photos from ComplexCon including performance photos of headliner Future, panelists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe and more.
This might be the coolest photo of Future we’ve ever seen
Yara Shahidi sat down with “Everyday Struggle” host and producer Nadeska Alexis for ComplexCon(versations) “Women Behind the Lens”
Hebru Brantley’s work is always amazing
Our girl Jemele Hill was seen on the scene
Gotta love Lil Baby
Get into Lena Waithe’s joy!
This red stormtrooper is definitely a “champion”
‘Nashe served up some shoulder
Bodega Bam blazed the stage
Issa Bae
Our boy Wayno held it down for Harlem during the “How to Make it in America” panel
The Fool’s Gold Work Shop gave free DJ lessons
T-Pizzle sang his soul out
Little Rock’s Kari Faux hit the Fool’s Gold stage (look up No Small Talk ft. Childish Gambino)
I Am Other gave away free I Am Voter tees to anyone registered to vote
NO I.D. dropping gems during “How to Make it in America” Complex Con(versations)
