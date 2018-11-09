Where The Cool Kids Collide: Bossip Conquered ComplexCon And We Got The Fire Photos To Prove It

The Best Photos From ComplexCon 2018

Every year thousands of cool kids flock to Long Beach to take in the sights and sounds of ComplexCon. This year BOSSIP sent photographer Lourdes Sukari to the weekend conference and she captured some of the coolest activations, panels and concerts ComplexCon had to offer.

Hit the flip for the best photos from ComplexCon including performance photos of headliner Future, panelists like Issa Rae and Lena Waithe and more.