E-40 Asks A Fan To Save Him From The Spice At A Live Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

E-40 Joins Hot Ones Live At ComplexCon For A Special Episode

We all know E-40 is a hip-hop legend, but one thing we’re not as sure about is his capacity for spicy foods.

The rapper bravely faced the Hot Ones wings of death in front of a live studio audience at ComplexCon. Along his journey, he breaks down his influential slang, discusses his friendship with Guy Fieri, and calls on the fans for a little assistance as the sauces heat up.

Check out the episode below to see how 40 fares with the spiciest sauce in the game.