So Sad: Tamera Mowry’s Niece Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry Looking For Niece After Thousand Oaks Shooting

***UPDATE***

Tamera has confirmed that her niece was one of the ones killed in the shooting.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks,” said Mowry in a statement. She continues, “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner.”

********************

Tamera Mowry is searching for her niece after the shooting in Thousand Oaks, California. After a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar and Grill Tamera replied to a tweet from a girl who said her suitemate was missing. That girl is Mowry’s niece Alaina Housley, 18, who was at the bar with friends.

“Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” said Mowry.

The suitemate then told her she’d spoken to Tamera’s husband Adam and had nothing new to report.

The LA Times has since spoken to Adam Housely who went to Los Robles Regional Medical Center to look for her. A guard wouldn’t let him through saying it was on lockdown and Housely said he has a “sinking feeling” about the Pepperdine University freshman whose Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong,” said Housely.

Two of Alaina’s friends who were injured after jumping through a broken window told Housely that they lost sight of Alaina in the chaos.

We’re praying for Tamera and Adam and hope their niece is found safe! This is all so, so scary.