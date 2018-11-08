Watch: Washington Woman Helps Homeless Black Man During A Heated Confrontation With Police

Grace Maria didn’t plan on saving someone’s life on Wednesday, but that’s exactly watch she did for Anthony, a homeless, young Black man who was forced on the ground by Washington, D.C. police who also pointed a gun at him.

I literally think I just saved someone’s life… I’m shaking y’all… pic.twitter.com/9udZ1a1lu9 — Infinite Grace🕊 (@_Guccigracee) November 7, 2018

ABC 13 reports:

The video begins with a police officer holding a gun toward the man named Anthony. Anthony is speaking to Grace as she records what is happening saying, “You see him trying to shoot me, I ain’t done nothing to nobody.” The officer then replies “on the ground” motioning for Anthony to lie on the ground. Anthony tries to explain to the officer that he doesn’t have any other knives beside the weapon taken away by police. The officer then tells Anthony once again to get on the ground and is urged by Grace to do the same.

Grace also started a GoFund Me to help Anthony find somewhere to live.

Maria’s goal for the fund was $6,000. Now, after the video has gone viral, her fundraiser for Anthony has reached almost $10,000.