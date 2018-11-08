For The Fans: Earl Sweatshirt Talks To Zane Lowe About Finally Dropping Some New Music [Video]

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Music & Discusses It With Zane Lowe

Fans have been waiting for Earl Sweatshirt to drop some new music for the longest, and now, that time has finally come.

After the surprise release of his song “Nowhere2go,” Sweatshirt linked up with Zane Lowe to talk about the song and what encouraged him to drop it.

Here’s an excerpt from Earl’s explanation, and you can check out their whole conversation–along with his new track–in the videos below.

“’Nowhere2go’ was I guess kind of a reflection of where I was at at that time. It’s also the first one that’s getting released, because I’m not a single-ass n*gga, and it’s the closest thing that I got to a damn single. I’m just trying to complete thought for myself, because them being unfinished is like, I don’t know, it can beget anxiety for me and then vicariously, because my platform involves me with a lot of people, you could subconsciously put that out. I think that putting in a conscious effort towards completing thoughts is highly important right now.”