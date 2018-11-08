SMFH: April Ryan Forced To Get Security After Trump Attacks Her As “Enemy Of The People”
April Ryan Hires Security Due To Trump Attacks
Donald Trump‘s violent rhetoric toward the media has real-life consequences.
Since long before he took office, Donald Trump has irrationally critical of the news media in a way that has inflamed tensions and made news organizations and individual reports fear for their safety.
53% of white women’s president was particularly rude to a host of reporters including CNN political analyst April Ryan during a press conference yesterday.
Trump repeatedly tells April Ryan to "sit down" when she tries to ask him a question pic.twitter.com/6Th5pBxQtU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2018
April appeared on TMZ Live today and revealed that due to the President’s persistent attacks casting her as an “enemy of the people” she has had to hire security to protect herself and her family.
April ain’t scared, but this is America.
Flip the page to see what April had to say about Trump and his rhetoric The View this morning.
"I stand on the shoulders of my late mother and father who sacrificed for me," @AprilDRyan says. "I'm five generations removed from the last known slave on my mother's side … they're proud of me."
"If I don't ask a lot of those questions, they will not be asked." pic.twitter.com/5gOldwHb1I
— The View (@TheView) November 8, 2018
April let the yoppa loose on The View this morning when asked about why she does her job in the face of such a hateful administration.
Keep flipping. April ain’t done.
White House reporter @AprilDRyan recounts the moment in yesterday's press conference where Pres. Trump told her to "sit down": "It was a real question about a real issue that Americans just were dealing with the day before." https://t.co/26eY9trCsR pic.twitter.com/jJMpIRAMKy
— The View (@TheView) November 8, 2018
She was holdin’ CHUUCH up in there! One last flip…
"It is a sad day when any reporter has to ask a sitting United States president if you are a racist."
White House correspondent @AprilDRyan weighs in on PBS' Yamiche Alcindor's question to Pres. Trump at yesterday's press conference: https://t.co/26eY9trCsR pic.twitter.com/IkLOuI5Zzd
— The View (@TheView) November 8, 2018
April Ryan is a national treasure and she must be protected by any means necessary.
