SMFH: April Ryan Forced To Get Security After Trump Attacks Her As “Enemy Of The People”

April Ryan Hires Security Due To Trump Attacks

Donald Trump‘s violent rhetoric toward the media has real-life consequences.

Since long before he took office, Donald Trump has irrationally critical of the news media in a way that has inflamed tensions and made news organizations and individual reports fear for their safety.

53% of white women’s president was particularly rude to a host of reporters including CNN political analyst April Ryan during a press conference yesterday.

Trump repeatedly tells April Ryan to "sit down" when she tries to ask him a question pic.twitter.com/6Th5pBxQtU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2018

April appeared on TMZ Live today and revealed that due to the President’s persistent attacks casting her as an “enemy of the people” she has had to hire security to protect herself and her family.

April ain’t scared, but this is America.

