SMFH: April Ryan Forced To Get Security After Trump Attacks Her As “Enemy Of The People”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Image via NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Lafayette 148 New York x April Ryan ‘Under Fire’ book Launch

April Ryan Hires Security Due To Trump Attacks

Donald Trump‘s violent rhetoric toward the media has real-life consequences.

Since long before he took office, Donald Trump has irrationally critical of the news media in a way that has inflamed tensions and made news organizations and individual reports fear for their safety.

53% of white women’s president was particularly rude to a host of reporters including CNN political analyst April Ryan during a press conference yesterday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

April appeared on TMZ Live today and revealed that due to the President’s persistent attacks casting her as an “enemy of the people” she has had to hire security to protect herself and her family.

April ain’t scared, but this is America.

Flip the page to see what April had to say about Trump and his rhetoric The View this morning.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

April let the yoppa loose on The View this morning when asked about why she does her job in the face of such a hateful administration.

Keep flipping. April ain’t done.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She was holdin’ CHUUCH up in there! One last flip…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

April Ryan is a national treasure and she must be protected by any means necessary.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Bolitics, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.