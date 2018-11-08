Bond Revoked: Young Thug Bickin’ Back In Brison After Failing Drug Test 

Young Thug Indicted On Felony Drug Charges

The judge in Young Thug’s felony drug case has revoked his probation after Thugga submitted a dirty test.

On Thursday, the Slime Language rapper was indicted on 8 felony charges, including possession and intent to distribute meth, weed and hydrocodone. Court records show that Thugga tested positive on his latest drug test, causing Judge to revoke his bond.

TMZ reports:

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge revoked YT’s bond Thursday during the arraignment in his felony drug case. The judge says Young Thug’s drug test came back positive, and because he’d been ordered to stay clean as a condition of his release … he’s gotta go back to jail. YT was booked into DeKalb County Jail at around 8:30 AM PT, and he’s currently being held on no bond — aka he’s not walking out of there again, at least not for now

Thug has been out on bond for felony drug and gun charges stemming from an arrest in September 2017. After turning himself in on Sept. 11 of this year, he was released again on Sept. 13th.

After his November 8 arraignment in Georgia, Young Thug’s bond has been revoked, and no word on how long he’ll be behind bars this time.