Custody Cancelled: Matt Barnes Granted SOLE Legal Custody Of Twins With Gloria Govan

Gloria Govan Loses Custody Of Her Children

This divorce is nasty!

Gloria Govan’s parental rights have been revoked as of today. A California judge just granted Matt Barnes sole legal and physical custody of their twin 10-year-old sons according to a breaking TMZ report.

After granted Barnes sole custody of the kids, the judge ordered ex-wife Govan to complete 26 sessions of anger management and 10 parenting classes. Matt also reportedly obtained an 18-month restraining order against Gloria claiming she’s a physical danger to him.

But Gloria doesn’t TOTALLY lose out on raising her kids. The restraining order was granted through May 2020 but does not extend to the kids. The judge doesn’t believe Gloria poses a danger to them. Gloria will get regular visitation — that is every other weekend from Friday until Monday morning. She is also allowed to have dinner with the kids every Wednesday evening.

This decision comes after months of bickering back in forth inside and outside of the courtroom over their children. The exes had an explosive argument that resulted in Gloria’s arrest. Matt reported she allegedly flew into a rage in her car, blocking Matt and the kids from driving away from their school. Gloria’s charges for criminal child endangerment were dropped.

This decision is good news for Matt Barnes who was looking to lower his $20,000 a month child support payments. Matt recently filed documents claiming he pays tuition and takes care of all the necessities for his kiddies. Right now, Matt makes $161,000 per month (until 2020), according to docs obtained by The Blast.

Whew, child!