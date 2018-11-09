Ain’t Over: Florida’s Andrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis Race Now In Recount Range

Florida Gubernatorial Race In Recount Range

There could be a mandatory recount in the Florida Gubernatorial race. As previously reported Andrew Gillum conceded to Republican” Ron DeSantis Tuesday and tearfully told his supporters he was “disappointed” that he couldn’t bring in a win in the Sunshine State.

At the end of election day, Gillum secured 48.9% of the vote to Desantis’ 49.9% thus causing his concession. Now, however, the Democrat’s seemingly taking it back amid reports that the race was “too close to call” and a recount could be on hand.

His campaign released a statement saying that they’re dedicated to making sure EVERY vote is counted, no matter what.

“On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count. Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount. Mayor Gillum started his campaign for the people, and we are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted.”

USA Today reports that Thursday afternoon the unofficial count gave Republican nominee Ron DeSantis a 38,000-vote lead. That number puts Gillum and DeSantis in the 0.5 percent margin that requires an automatic machine recount once the count is certified.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner will officially determine Saturday which Florida races are over and which fall within the recount margin.

Prayers up for the Gillum campaign, he’s an excellent candidate for sure and deserves to have every single vote counted.