Congratulations! Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Via Surrogate
Gabrielle Union is a mom! The actress, 46, posted pictures today of herself holding her baby girl that she and Dwyane Wade welcomed via surrogate.
“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Gabby wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂.”
View this post on Instagram
🎵 When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day 🎶 A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂 📸 by @awesomeedd
This is BIG news for Gabby. Back in 2017, she wrote in her book “We’re Going to Need More Wine” that she’s suffered multiple miscarriages and failed IVF treatments.
“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” wrote Gabby. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”
Congrats Gabby!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.