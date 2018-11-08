Congratulations! Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Girl Via Surrogate

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Gabrielle Union is a mom! The actress, 46, posted pictures today of herself holding her baby girl that she and Dwyane Wade welcomed via surrogate.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Gabby wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤👑🥂.”

This is BIG news for Gabby. Back in 2017, she wrote in her book “We’re Going to Need More Wine” that she’s suffered multiple miscarriages and failed IVF treatments.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” wrote Gabby. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Congrats Gabby!