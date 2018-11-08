Hate It Or Love It?! Kylie Jenner Is Selling Lip Kits At All Of Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Stops

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have Some Special Lip Kits Up Their Sleeves

Not only is Kylie Jenner enhancing her baby daddy Travis Scott’s tour by bringing baby Stormi and tweeting out links, but she’s got some merch on deck for attendees, too.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a look at some new products that she made especially for Travis’ “Astroworld” tour on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night. Jenner is always posting new products on her social media, and did the same when she posted a pic of a handful of “Astroworld”-branded Lip Kit trios in black boxes that read “I went to ASTROWORLD and all i got with was this f—kin lip kit.”

She sent out a message to fans who would be in attendance, announcing, “We’ll be at the merch station,” later clarifying that, “ASTROWORLD lip kits won’t be available at the first show, but I’ll keep you updated on when they will be.”

The youngest in the Kardashian/Jenner clan also shared a look at the lipstick colors that will be included in these kits, which include a deep pink, a shimmery red with gold sparkles and a bright cherry red.

Scott also posted a picture of the brand new lip kits on his Instagram story the next day, writing, “when ya wife come thru with the pack.”

The rapper is clearly excited for the start of his tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Baltimore. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram that says, “we started this ride a while back. Now we here deeper than ever Can’t wait to hear ur love. ASTROWORLD DAY 1.”