It’s Lit: Blackity Black & Woke AF Clothing Label Pyer Moss Wins $400,000 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Pyer Moss Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Congratulations to Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer of Pyer Moss, for winning CFDA/Vogue fashion fund this year — this announcement is a HUGE deal in the fashion world! The CFDA Fund usually goes to whoever is next to BLOW up in the fashion, and even though Pyer Moss has been socially conscious in their clothing (calling out police violence against Black people and mental health), Vogue awarded Kerby a $400,000 prize. This is a radical choice compared to past winners like Alexander Wang and Billy Reid, but it’s about DAMN time.

If you can remember, Issa was wearing the designer at the CFDA awards earlier this year, with the words “every ni**a is a star” etched into her belt.

Vogue even acknowledges how influential Kerby has been to Black culture through his clothing in their announcement. They wrote:

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond accepted the award from actress Emily Blunt. His collections have been lauded for their celebration of black culture in America, landing on Vogue’s best collections of Spring 2019 list. As the winner, Jean-Raymond will receive a $400,000 prize.

The runners up for this year’s awards were Emily Adams Bode of menswear label Bode and womenswear label Jonathan Cohen, who will will $150,000 each.

Pyer Moss has BEEN for the culture and now it’ll make history. Point is, don’t sleep!

Congratulations Kerby!