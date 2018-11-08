Adolescent Authority: Oregon Town Elects 18-Year Old As Mayor 

History was made during the 2018 midterm elections in more ways than one.

18-year old Ben Simons received 41 percent of the vote to win the mayoral race in the small town of Yoncalla, Oregon — whose population is just a little more 1000 people. Simons told KEZI 9 News:

“My age shouldn’t be my qualifying or disqualifying factor, that I really got the skill set and the ambition to take on this and I hope to do good for this community. “

Simons is also a city councilor and a volunteer firefighter. As mayor, he wants to make sure that money is being spent to the best of their abilities, by maintaining streets, infrastructure and anything else that’s necessary.

Ben Simons will take over as mayor on Jan. 1, 2019.