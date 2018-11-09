Paper Boi Breaks It Down: Bryan Tyree Henry Recaps Some Of The Most Iconic Moments From ‘Atlanta’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Actor Bryan Tyree Henry goes over some of the most outrageous and hilarious moments on the surrealist comedy hit, ‘Atlanta’ on FX. From the little “transracial” boy, to the invisible car hit and run, to Bibby the barber. Did you happen to catch any of your favorite moments on the list?
Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com/YouTube
