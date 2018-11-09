Check Out All The Magnificent Melanin Magic On The Runway At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Runway Highlights

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned to its home in NYC this year, and placed more models of color on the stage than ever before.

Young hot runway strutters like Duckie Thot, Winnie Harlow, Jourdana Phillips and more strapped on their wings and slapped on the lace to show out for the lingerie brand. Take a look:

Gorgeous! Hit the flip for much much more from these magnificently melanated models parading in panties and wings for VS. Whose look was your favorite??

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret/Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Timur Emek/FilmMagic