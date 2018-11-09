Check Out All The Magnificent Melanin Magic On The Runway At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 Runway Highlights

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned to its home in NYC this year, and placed more models of color on the stage than ever before.

Young hot runway strutters like Duckie Thot, Winnie Harlow, Jourdana Phillips and more strapped on their wings and slapped on the lace to show out for the lingerie brand. Take a look:

Duckie Thot

Jasmine Tookes

Winnie Harlow

Gorgeous! Hit the flip for much much more from these magnificently melanated models parading in panties and wings for VS. Whose look was your favorite??

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret/Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Timur Emek/FilmMagic

Subah Koj

Iesha Hodges

Aiden Curtiss

Jourdana Phillips

Herieth Paul

Jourdana Phillips

Mayowa Nicholas

Jasmine Tookes

Maggie Laine, Zuri Tibby, Josie Canseco, Subah Koj, Georgia Fowler, and Mayowa Nicholas

Lameka Fox

Isilda Moreira

    Jasmine Tookes

    Zuri Tibby

    Grace Bol

    Leomie Anderson

    Cheyenne Maya Carty, Lorena Rae, Duckie Thot, Barbara Fialho, Toni Garrn, and Aiden Curtiss

    Lais Ribeiro

    Aiden Curtiss

    Winnie Harlow

    Melie Tiacoh

