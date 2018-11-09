Who’s Signature? Meet The Black Ink Baddie Newcomer Who Had Miss Kitty’s Hands Tossed At Her This Week

Give me 💋 back

Signature Is Badddd

If you watched Black Ink Crew this week, then you saw the scuffle between Miss Kitty and Signature, the newcomer marketing lady who had plans to expand the brand. Miss Kitty did not want someone infringing on her territory, especially someone who she felt had subpar strategies.

It all boiled over this week when Miss Kitty rolled up to the party and tried to deliver the eternal fade at Signature’s direction. But who is this newbie who’s the center of all this attention?

Well, one thing is for certain: she’s a baddie. We dug up her IG and found some of her most banging pics. Take a look…

Signature not required 🔴✍🏾💋

Feed the model/Artist

Leave a comment outfit head to toe @wantmylook

Be careful who u counting out braid 82in down

    Mood: PRIMADONNA SHIT

    If u look closely my life is painted on me💉

