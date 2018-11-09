Delivert! #BlackInkChi’s ‘Dirty Doggin’ Don Says He’s ‘Healing’ From Cheating On Ashley [Video]

Don From “Black Ink Crew Chicago” Says He’s “Healing” From Cheating In His Marriage

Whee is Ashley???One of the stars of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” is putting his best foot forward. On the latest season of his VH1 show, Don confessed to cheating on his wife Ashley but told her it was a one night stand. The alleged the mistress, however, told Ashley that they’d been involved for over a YEAR and she’d been pregnant by him TWICE.

Now Don’s promising to do better. He appeared on “Sister Circle” this week and told hosts Miss Quad and Trina Braxton (who’ve both dealt with public cheating issues) that he’s a changed man. Instead of stepping out on his marriage, Don now says he’s evolving and learning more about himself through mindfulness and meditation.

“I’m still in the process, I’m still learning things about myself daily,” said Don. “I’m learning about better forms of meditation, healing. Am I completely healed? No, I feel like we’re forever evolving.”

That’s a very mature response from Don. We’re unsure how Ashley feels about all this but it looks like they’re in a positive space. During the season, Ashley said she wanted to move away to Texas to be with her family and away from her estranged hubby.

Most recently, however, she posted Don on Instagram while they celebrated their son’s 5th birthday.

DO YOU think they’re back together? This birthday post to Don sounds like they could be working things out.

https://www.instagram.com/ashley_danielle_p/?hl=en

We wish them the best.