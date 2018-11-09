Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Hottest ’90s Girl Group Honeys Look Like Now
View this post on Instagram
“What do you do when your gut tells you “it ain’t over and you’re one-third of a successful American girl group named Total?” You listen to the spirit within like Jakima “Kima” Raynor Dyson did and you decide it’s my time now.”—A great write up by Harlem World Magazine! Thank you!! Link is in my bio 😘❤️ #TotallyKima #LuvMeBack ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Snapshot Crew 💕: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Lead Stylist, Creative Director & Producer: @terryborntostyle Designer Stylist: @sharoneclarke_ Hair Stylist: @the_tei_touch MUA: @e199o Producer: @jazzmynbanks Production Assistant: @ikonikstyle @dopeikon Production Assistant: Amy Bougades. Photographer: Evan Steplow ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Finest ’90s Girl Group Baes In 2018
We BYKE with the most swooned over ’90s girl group honeys for you to re-swoon over and get your Flashback Friday fix decades after these iconic collectives changed everything with CLASSIC bops that STILL jam to this day.
Hit the flip to see what the hottest R&B girl group honeys look like now.
View this post on Instagram
#fbf a few days before my bday trip A #GEMINI Queen with #VIRGO as my RISING sign and #CANCER as my MOON sign. #IntricateAndDelicate #StrongAndVunerable #CreativeAndPassionate #TruthfulAndLoving #UnorganizedAndPerfectionist #OrganizedWhenImInterested #AttachedYetDetachable #CuriousAndCurious #IntellectualAndArtist #LOVERandLOVED #GeminiSeason #Reflecting #YetPresent
Keisha, Total
Chilli, TLC
View this post on Instagram
“What do you do when your gut tells you “it ain’t over and you’re one-third of a successful American girl group named Total?” You listen to the spirit within like Jakima “Kima” Raynor Dyson did and you decide it’s my time now.”—A great write up by Harlem World Magazine! Thank you!! Link is in my bio 😘❤️ #TotallyKima #LuvMeBack ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Snapshot Crew 💕: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Lead Stylist, Creative Director & Producer: @terryborntostyle Designer Stylist: @sharoneclarke_ Hair Stylist: @the_tei_touch MUA: @e199o Producer: @jazzmynbanks Production Assistant: @ikonikstyle @dopeikon Production Assistant: Amy Bougades. Photographer: Evan Steplow ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Kima, Total
Latavia Roberson, Destiny’s Child
Cassandra Lucas, Changing Faces
Farrah Franklin, Destiny’s Child
Continue Slideshow
Meelah, 702
Brandi Williams, Blaque
Irish, 702
Shamari Devoe, Blaque
Misha, 702
Athena Cage, Kut Klose
Myracle Holloway, Jade
Nicci Gilbert, Brownstone
Joi Marshall, Jade
Dawn Robinson, En Vogue
Tonya Kelly, Jade
Akissa Mendez, Allure
Feature photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.