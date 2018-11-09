Nissan Or Phantom? Fertile Future’s Pluto Peenanigans Have Social Media In A TIZZY

Fertile Future Is Having The Messiest Week Ever

Whew, Future is a stone-cold piece of WORK–a very fertile piece of work–who shattered social media when he popped up at his preggo ex Joie Chavis’s gender reveal WITH his baby mama boo Brittni in a hilariously savage moment that set the tone for his hilariously savage IG caption currently re-shattering the whole entire internet.

Future and bow wow finna be co daddies? pic.twitter.com/8wpuVC1Kxe — Shame Wizard (@ambermyself) November 8, 2018

Peep the social media hysteria over Future’s pluto peenanigans on the flip.