Chuck Chat: Allen Iverson Reveals Never-Before-Told Stories About Biggie And Michael Jordan [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Allen Iverson Shares Stories Of Biggie And Michael Jordan
Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved and storied NBA legends of all-time. The intrigue that STILL surrounds him almost a decade after his retirement remains sky high.
The folks at Complex caught up with the man known as “Bubba Chuck” and got some amazing stories out of him that have never before. Check it out.
AI forever.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.