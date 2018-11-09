Pure Comedy: Finesse Mitchell Performs Stand-Up On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Comedian Finesse Mitchell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night for a special stand-up performance.
While on stage, he joked about his wife being the fun police and how real love is really just a good well-thought-out lie.
Check out the hilarious routine below:
