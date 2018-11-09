Pure Comedy: Finesse Mitchell Performs Stand-Up On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Finesse Mitchell Stops By The Tonight Show For Some Stand-Up

Comedian Finesse Mitchell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night for a special stand-up performance.

While on stage, he joked about his wife being the fun police and how real love is really just a good well-thought-out lie.

Check out the hilarious routine below:

