Oh, Wow: Michelle Obama Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage, Used IVF To Conceive Malia And Sasha

Michelle Obama Reveals Miscarriage And More On GMA

Michelle Obama will always be our First Lady, our Queen, our matriarch.

During a recent interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Michelle revealed to the world that she suffered a miscarriage 20 years ago and used IVF treatment to conceive her daughters Sasha and Malia.

EXCLUSIVE: @MichelleObama to @RobinRoberts on suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago: “I felt lost and alone.” More coming up on @GMA and then watch the @ABC special covering her journey to motherhood and more from her memoir, "Becoming," Sunday night 9/8c. https://t.co/LivWLBgeRA pic.twitter.com/gzIe8LTYC2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018

Chelly O wasn’t anywhere NEAR done dropping jewels, she says she will never, read N-E-V-E-R, forgive Donald Trump for his reckless mouth and the way he put her family in danger with his hateful, vitriolic, racist rhetoric.

