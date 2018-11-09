Oh, Wow: Michelle Obama Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage, Used IVF To Conceive Malia And Sasha
Michelle Obama will always be our First Lady, our Queen, our matriarch.
During a recent interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Michelle revealed to the world that she suffered a miscarriage 20 years ago and used IVF treatment to conceive her daughters Sasha and Malia.
Oh, she kept it a stack and some mo’ s#!t. Peep the preview below.
EXCLUSIVE: @MichelleObama to @RobinRoberts on suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago: “I felt lost and alone.” More coming up on @GMA and then watch the @ABC special covering her journey to motherhood and more from her memoir, "Becoming," Sunday night 9/8c. https://t.co/LivWLBgeRA pic.twitter.com/gzIe8LTYC2
— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2018
Chelly O wasn’t anywhere NEAR done dropping jewels, she says she will never, read N-E-V-E-R, forgive Donald Trump for his reckless mouth and the way he put her family in danger with his hateful, vitriolic, racist rhetoric.
Peep what she had to say about him in the next page.
“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.”
We can’t even imagine how disgusted Michelle was on inauguration day. She’s there on FIRE while Barack has to smile and make nice with y’all’s new piece-of-s#!t president. SMH.
Anyway, on the last page, Michelle speaks some very, VERY, romantic words about her man, hot stuff…
“As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack,” she writes, “the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder.”
“Lust”, huh? Do tell. We’ll DEFINITELY be watching this interview on Sunday. Will you?
