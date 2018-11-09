Rumor Control: Paris Bennett Denies Being The Messy Mistress In Keke Wyatt’s Marriage
Paris Bennett Responds To Keke Wyatt’s Mistress Allegations
The alleged other woman in Keke Wyatt’s former marriage is speaking out. As previously reported Keke announced this week that she’s remarried after being left while she was 8-months pregnant. Her ex-husband Michael Jamar is now dating “American Idol” contestant Paris Bennett.
Yesterday Keke wrote a series of lengthyyyyyy Instagram posts about her new marriage, ex-husband and Paris explaining what allegedly happened behind the scenes.
According to Keke she considered Paris who previously sang backup for her a “little sister” before she allegedly became Michael’s mistress. Keke also pettily blasted her looks saying that she looks like a “bat” and one of the characters in the movie “Gremlins.”
“Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that he left her for a mistress. Not any mistress but a mistress that Keke considered to be a friend, a little sister, a woman that had recently sang back up for her, a woman that she had even welcomed in to her very own home. The betrayal of it all sent Keke’s world into a tail spin. Miss Wyatt says that she will never say either one of their names again.”
“You know who the mistress is because she looks like she played in the movie Gremlins.”
Photo: @freddyopix KEKE WYATT: We all remember the devastating video from the vocal angel, Keke Wyatt; that went viral summer 2017. A 8 month pregnant mother of 8 expressed her feelings about her husband (at the time) leaving her and their children. Now, over a year later; Miss Wyatt has finally opened up about that tempestuous period in her life. “You can’t have a testimony without a test,” Keke says calmly as she sits across the table holding her youngest, Kendall Miguel Wyatt. Having finally found her “happy” she is now ready to share her story with the world in hopes that it can help someone else out there that may be going through the same thing. Behind her curtain of beauty and incredible anointed voice was a world of sorrow and desolation. Presenting an image of perfection and happiness proved to be exhausting to the point that Miss Wyatt wasn’t even sure if she would be able to withstand the weight. “I thought that it would be better for everyone involved if I just didn’t exist anymore.” She says as a tears stream down her face. Just months before the video came out she found out that her second born was diagnosed with Cancer. The sheer pain of watching her child lay dying in the hospital before her eyes almost drove her to the point of no return. Her only solace was prayer and of course we all remember the shaving of her gorgeous hair she did in solidarity of her son’s illness. If being pregnant, being a mother of 8, having a thriving career, and taking her child to chemotherapy 3 times a week wasn’t stressful enough, her husband filed for divorce in the midst of it all. Keke’s world crumbled before her very eyes. “No one is perfect and we had our issues, but his timing was horrible,” Miss Wyatt says as she reaches for a napkin to wipe her eyes. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that he left her for a mistress. Not any mistress but a mistress that Keke considered to be a friend, a little sister, a woman that had recently sang back up for her, a woman that she had even welcomed in to her very own home. The betrayal of it all sent Keke’s world into a tail spin. Wyatt says that she will never say either one of their names again. (Continued)
WELL DAMN.
Paris is now responding to Keke in a not so subtle IG post that she hashtagged “#NoWeaponFormedAgainstMeShallProsper.”
“People that rant and rave usually have something to prove. But when you tell the truth…you can just sit back & watch the comedy show,” wrote Paris.
Keke’s pretty adamant that Paris wronged her but Paris says she’s perfectly happy with her “best friend” Michael Jamar.
“Persistence overcomes resistance…When you’re persistent you find the power to hold on and persevere in spite of anything. You’re able to overcome every obstacle and you do all that’s necessary to succeed.”
“Persistence overcomes resistance… “ When you’re persistent you find the power to hold on and persevere in spite of anything. You’re able to overcome every obstacle and you do all that’s necessary to succeed. Persistence does not mean you will not fail, but it does mean that when you feel defeated you rise above your disappointment and keep trying. Instead of giving up when all seems hopeless, you find a way to keep going. You simply refuse to give up. Great things come your way when you endure what seems impossible!!! #Bestfriends #live #love #laugh #beattheodds #allsmiles #noweaponformedagainstmeshallprosper
Persistence, eh???
Whose side are you on? Keke Wyatt’s or Paris Bennett’s???
