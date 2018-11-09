Rumor Control: Paris Bennett Denies Being The Messy Mistress In Keke Wyatt’s Marriage

Paris Bennett Responds To Keke Wyatt’s Mistress Allegations

The alleged other woman in Keke Wyatt’s former marriage is speaking out. As previously reported Keke announced this week that she’s remarried after being left while she was 8-months pregnant. Her ex-husband Michael Jamar is now dating “American Idol” contestant Paris Bennett.

Yesterday Keke wrote a series of lengthyyyyyy Instagram posts about her new marriage, ex-husband and Paris explaining what allegedly happened behind the scenes.

According to Keke she considered Paris who previously sang backup for her a “little sister” before she allegedly became Michael’s mistress. Keke also pettily blasted her looks saying that she looks like a “bat” and one of the characters in the movie “Gremlins.”

“Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that he left her for a mistress. Not any mistress but a mistress that Keke considered to be a friend, a little sister, a woman that had recently sang back up for her, a woman that she had even welcomed in to her very own home. The betrayal of it all sent Keke’s world into a tail spin. Miss Wyatt says that she will never say either one of their names again.” […]

“You know who the mistress is because she looks like she played in the movie Gremlins.”

WELL DAMN.

Paris is now responding to Keke in a not so subtle IG post that she hashtagged “#NoWeaponFormedAgainstMeShallProsper.”

“People that rant and rave usually have something to prove. But when you tell the truth…you can just sit back & watch the comedy show,” wrote Paris.

Keke’s pretty adamant that Paris wronged her but Paris says she’s perfectly happy with her “best friend” Michael Jamar.

“Persistence overcomes resistance…When you’re persistent you find the power to hold on and persevere in spite of anything. You’re able to overcome every obstacle and you do all that’s necessary to succeed.”

Persistence, eh???

Whose side are you on? Keke Wyatt’s or Paris Bennett’s???