Mama Tina Says Blue Ivy Popped Out The Womb A Performer

Blue Ivy Considering Going Into The Family Business

God Bless Mama Tina for dropping more kernels of information about her ever illusive daughter and grandchildren… In the new issue of US Weekly, Beyoncé and Solange’s mama sheds some light on her first granddaughter’s singing and dancing talents.

According to Lawson, six-year-old Blue Ivy has been performing “since birth.” Lawson also calls her grandkids “such a blessing.”

Mama Tina notes that Blue Ivy has been taking dance lessons for some time now and reveals she’s got vocals too remarking, “How could she be in this family and not sing?”

But don’t put your bets on her joining the family biz just yet, because Lawson says Blue hasn’t decided yet if the business she wants to pursue. She added that whatever Blue wants is what the family will support.

“Whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things,” says Lawson.

And don’t think Grandma Tina is neglecting her oldest grandson Daniel”Julez” Smith or 17-month-old twins Rumi and Sir because Tina included the whole gang saying:

“I’m just so blessed to have five grandchildren, it’s the best.”

We’re presuming she’s counting Kelly’s son Titan as her 5th… Don’t try to pin any rumors on us!

