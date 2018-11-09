Chewelz? Juelz Santana Reveals Missing Teeth And Twitter Has A TON Of Questions
- By Bossip Staff
Juelz Santana’s Teeth Are Missing
Dipset is back! That’s right, the rap group has been putting out more and more music as of late, even dropping a few music videos with the formerly young upstart Juelz Santana in the mix. However, um, there’s one (or a few) problem here: his teeth. They’re, um, missing.
Juelz has had some legal trouble in the last few years and has been under the radar so him showing back up like this is…concerning. Twitter had a ton of questions about the whole thing and nobody really has any answers.
He’ll be on Love & Hip-Hop: New York this season, which premiers on November 26th, so we’re sure there are going to be some answers when all is said and done.
In the meantime…yikes.
