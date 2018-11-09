Chewelz? Juelz Santana Reveals Missing Teeth And Twitter Has A TON Of Questions

Excuse me, Why are Juelz Santana’s teeth missing ????? pic.twitter.com/gKl6QZa57R — Kim. (@_KimChanel_) November 9, 2018

Juelz Santana’s Teeth Are Missing

Dipset is back! That’s right, the rap group has been putting out more and more music as of late, even dropping a few music videos with the formerly young upstart Juelz Santana in the mix. However, um, there’s one (or a few) problem here: his teeth. They’re, um, missing.

Juelz has had some legal trouble in the last few years and has been under the radar so him showing back up like this is…concerning. Twitter had a ton of questions about the whole thing and nobody really has any answers.

He’ll be on Love & Hip-Hop: New York this season, which premiers on November 26th, so we’re sure there are going to be some answers when all is said and done.

Damn @big_business_ said you could hear Juelz whistling out the side of his mouth while he talked like the beaver on Lady And The Tramp. 😔 — tommie 👴🏾🦈 (@BoneyStarks) November 8, 2018

In the meantime…yikes.