Fashion News: GQ Middle East Premieres Three-Country Cover With French Montana

GQ Middle East Premieres Unprecedented Three-Country Cover with French Montana

GQ Middle East has revealed its November issue, featuring an unprecedented three-country cover shoot with Moroccan-American rapper, producer, and Global Citizen’s first rap ambassador, French Montana.

The magazine’s images were shot across Dubai, Beirut, and French’s hometown of Casablanca. The covers are a celebration of Middle Eastern heritage, multiculturalism, as well the power, perseverance and strength of immigrants.

Styled by Jim Moore and photographed by Sebastian Kim, the fashion shoot sees French wearing brands including Gucci, Prada, Off-White, Fendi, Rick Owens, Valentino and Kenzo.