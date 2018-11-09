Fashion News: GQ Middle East Premieres Three-Country Cover With French Montana
GQ Middle East Premieres Unprecedented Three-Country Cover with French Montana
GQ Middle East has revealed its November issue, featuring an unprecedented three-country cover shoot with Moroccan-American rapper, producer, and Global Citizen’s first rap ambassador, French Montana.
The magazine’s images were shot across Dubai, Beirut, and French’s hometown of Casablanca. The covers are a celebration of Middle Eastern heritage, multiculturalism, as well the power, perseverance and strength of immigrants.
Styled by Jim Moore and photographed by Sebastian Kim, the fashion shoot sees French wearing brands including Gucci, Prada, Off-White, Fendi, Rick Owens, Valentino and Kenzo.
Inside the magazine also features an image of French wearing a white t-shirt labelled immigrant. “Immigration means everything to me,” French Montana told GQ in his cover interview. “It means hope, it means faith, it means a voice for the people that come from different places and build a country – that someone can come from nothing and be something.”
“I didn’t know English until I was 14, 15. In Morocco, I was just singing: I didn’t even know what the words were. Whether it was Tupac, Wu-Tang, Bob Marley,” French Montana told GQ. “It shows how powerful music is – it’s the only language that people speak worldwide.”
Discussing his journey to a new country and to new success, French Montana said: “I’m just happy that I was on both sides of the fence. The side where I was dreaming, and the side where the dream came true.”
The shoot is accompanied by a 5 minute mini-film, documenting French Montana’s journey across the region. “This is a celebration of French’s extraordinary journey from Casablanca to New York, a celebration of the unique gifts that immigrants bring, and an unabashed love letter to the greater Middle East,” said Adam Baidawi, Editor-in-Chief of GQ Middle East.
The shoot is accompanied by a 5 minute mini-film, documenting French Montana's journey across the region. "This is a celebration of French's extraordinary journey from Casablanca to New York, a celebration of the unique gifts that immigrants bring, and an unabashed love letter to the greater Middle East," said Adam Baidawi, Editor-in-Chief of GQ Middle East.
