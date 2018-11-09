Watch Bow Wow & Lil Mama Finally Prove That They Are Not The Same Person: “They Gon’ Meme Us”

Bow Wow and Lil Mama marked the end of a hilarious era on Thursday when they finally laid the “Bow & Lil Mama are the same person” jokes to rest.

Lil mama and bow wow like pic.twitter.com/1ezmIwUMD4 — HandsomeGodFlow Ⓥ (@black_tombrady) November 8, 2018

In a clearly planned, but funny, Instagram Live video, the rappers showed up on screen both rocking a black hoodie and black shades. Bow joked “They gon’ meme us” — but the gag is, that was probably his plan.

At least they both have a sense of humor about it all. Catch Bow Wow and Lil Mama together on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta every Thursday at 9pm on WEtv.