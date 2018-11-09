Poor Thang: Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears Over Thousand Oaks Shooting, Talks Future & His Exes On Hot Topics [Video]

Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears On Hot Topics

I think we all felt like Wendy Williams yesterday when we woke up to the news cycle reporting on another mass shooting. Wendy, who is the mother of a teenager herself started to tear up when mentioning the shooting at the Ventura, California bar that claimed the lives of 11 victims, including the life of Tamera Mowry’s niece.

“How do we go on” Wendy said, trying to change the subject to Missy Elliot, but she crumbled for a few minutes with grief. This was a powerful clip. Stay strong Wendy!