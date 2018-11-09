Watch Ya Mouth! Swirl Boos Chad Johnson And Michelle Williams Argue Over Racial Differences And He Says THIS!

Chad Johnson Admits He Was Wrong To Ask Michelle Williams If She Took Her Meds During Argument

In the latest clip from OWN TV’s new reality show “Chad Loves Michelle” which follows Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams as she and her fiancé Chad Johnson navigate being an interracial couple heading to the altar while she also battles depression, the couple hits a rough patch over their racial differences and Chad sinks super low with a remark about Michelle’s meds. Watch it below:

What did you think? Do you think Chad was right to say it’s not fair for Michelle to go where she does with her racial arguments? Or do you think he needs to check his ego at the door and just know he’s on thin ice when it comes to racial commentary and saying things about her mental health? Do you think this couple can make it work?

Are there any issues that are off limits when you and your significant other argue?