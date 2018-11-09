Ford Dazzles North Carolina Central’s Homecoming With A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Its Saucy New F-150 Truck

Ford Takes Over NCCU’s Homecoming

Ford closed out its next-level F-150 Truck Tour at North Carolina Central University’s Homecoming in Durham, NC with a campus-rocking performance by rising superstar A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, fun-filled spin wheel and hula hoop challenges and a “Drive 4 Ur Community” initiative that raised $20 for every test drive to support the Tom Joyner Foundation.

Before breezing from hit to hit to chart-topping hit, A-Boogie joined Ford’s Multicultural Communications Manager Dee Guerrero at an exclusive breakfast to honor NCCU student Jordan Thomas who makes a difference by going further on his campus through community service.

The nationwide tour allowed attendees to support HBCUs by simply test-driving the latest lineup of F-150 pickups, including the XLT and Lariat. For each test drive, Ford donated up to $6,000 to the Tom Joyner Foundation to support the dreams and goals of HBCU students.

This tour was another big and bold reminder of Ford Motor Company’s longtime commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For more info on the magnificent new fleet of F-150 trucks, visit here.

Photos by Nigel Degraff