Melanated Goodness: John Boyega & Letitia Wright Set To Star In Sci-Fi Love Story

The Two Will Bring Their Epic Talents To Outer Space

John Boyega and Letitia Wright — our British kinfolk who’ll easily get invited to the cookout — are about to bring Black love to the big screen.

According to Shadow and Act, the two have been tapped to play in an upcoming film adaptation of Katie Khan‘s novel Hold Back the Stars.

Mike Cahill will be directing, while Christy Hall will serve as the writer for the movie. A description for the novel, which was released last year, reads:

Trapped in the vast void of space, Carys and Max have only 90 minutes of oxygen left to live. None of this was supposed to happen. After a freak accident, Carys and Max are left adrift in space with nothing to hold onto but each other. As they fall, they can’t help but look back at the world they left behind. A world whose rules they couldn’t submit to, a place where they never really belonged; a home they’re determined to get back to because they’ve come too far to lose each other now. While their air ticks dangerously low, one is offered the chance of salvation—but who will take it?

Sold!

Boyega and Wright have already been making a name for themselves with Boyega starring in the Star Wars movies and Wright having a role in the Black Panther films. With a sci-fi epic like Hold Back the Stars, their futures seem to only be getting brighter.

As of now, there is no release date for the film.