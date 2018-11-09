She’s Obnoxious: Ariana Grande Forsakes Engagement Rings With THIS Bit Of Advice…

Ariana Grande Shares Some Shady Engagement Ring Advice

It seems Ariana Grande is still upset over her break up with Pete Davidson, so much so she’s advising folks to steer clear of holy matrimony.

In a screenshot posted by HuffPost, the “thank u, next” singer offered some unsolicited advice about engagement rings. Style page The Zoe Report shared “13 tips & tricks for finding the perfect engagement ring (including the popular metal you should actually avoid)” when Ariana Grande chimed in.

“don’t,” she wrote.

After the sudden death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, Ariana Grande seems to be going through a lot—as we all know, her engagement to Pete Davidson was called off shortly after. Then, when Pete made light of their breakup on SNL recently, Ariana read him in a since-deleted tweet, saying “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

Pete don’t want no smoke, however.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup. But the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s okay,” he said at the time. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now go vote on Tuesday.”

