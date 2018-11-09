It’s Litty Again: Meek Mill Just Announced He’s Dropping An Album This Month

Meek Mill Is Putting Out New Music This Month

Meek Mill’s next album release is right around the corner–take it from the man himself.

Last night (November 8), the Philadelphia rapper participated in a conversation about criminal justice reform with Professor Marc Howard at Georgetown University. During the event, Meek told the audience that his fourth studio album is dropping sometime this month.

“The album is coming out this month,” the rapper casually announced to the crowd of fans.

Meek originally planned to drop the LP as a surprise album, but it looks like we’ve got more of a heads up now to build some anticipation. Last month, Meek spoke about the plan for his first new project as a free man but didn’t give away any details about the release date. What he did reveal instead, though, is that he has a song about Colin Kaepernick on the upcoming LP.

“I actually got a song coming out about Colin Kaepernick,” the Philadelphia rapper told a reporter before reciting some of the lyrics. “They won’t lynch him by hanging from a tree/They lynch his bank account,” he rapped on the track.

The song is also going to have lyrics like “They told Kap to stand up if you want to play for a team, and most of his teammates said the same thing,” and, “Back in the ’30s you would be killed if you kneeled/They won’t kill you now, they just take you out of the deal.”

While the current details about the album are scarce, it’s possible we may hear his rumored collaboration with Cardi B on the upcoming album. Just last month, TMZ reported that Cardi B hit the studio with the MMG rapper, which should definitely result in something special.

Watch Meek Mill make the exciting announcement down below.