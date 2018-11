“The Rewind” Episode 14

On the latest episode of “The Rewind”, hosts Landon and DJ Franchise talk Takeoff’s solo album. DJ Franchise and Landon wonder whether the so-called “best rapping” Migo’s project “The Last Rocket” needed a crash landing.

Not only that they discuss John Statham’s shark attack film “The Meg”. While it drowned with critics its resurfaced on DVD and Blu-ray.

