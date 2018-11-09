Hate It Or Love It?! Black Panther And 2Pac’s Estate Collaborate On A New Collection

Black Panther And Tupac Come Together For New Merch Collection

Well this is an….interesting combination.

2Pac’s estate and Marvel Comics have come together to launch a new Black Panther collaboration collection, available exclusively via POP by Foot Locker.

“The intersection of music and Black Panther is such a vital part of that property, so it is fantastic to co-brand with an influential artist like 2Pac on a new collection of Marvel apparel,” Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Licensing, told the people over at Complex.

The nine-piece collection just launched on Friday (November 9) and includes everything from hoodies, to tees, to long sleeves emblazoned with iconic imagery from both brands meshed into one. Prices on these items range from $25 for tees to $50 for hoodies. More information about the collection can and each individual item can be found here.

Phrases on the clothing include different mashups like “Wakanda Forever…Until the end of time.”

The retailer posted a few photos to their Instagram page of the pieces, which you can take a look at below.

How do you feel about these two brands combining Tupac and Black Panther for a clothing collection? Will you be copping any of these pieces?

You can take a look at all of the available pieces from the collaboration on Foot Locker’s website.