Flavor Of Thirst: Deelishis Shamelessly Shoots Her Shallow Shot At Shannon Sharpe
Who knew that Shannon Sharpe had girls on the gram going crazy over his fast-talking, Henny sippin’ ways?
Deelishis had no shame in her game when she took to IG to shoot her shot at the sports analyst, writing:
I know y’all keep asking why bae smiling so hard at work today… DUH it’s cause we got married last night in a private ceremony…. um so private I honestly don’t think he even remembers…. um can y’all go remind bae him is married #EyesMarriedNow #HeAndSheAreMeantToBe
This isn’t the first time the former reality star has vied for Shannon’s love. Back in August, she revealed on Hood Rich Radio that she slid into Sharpe’s DMs:
“I slid. He’s not married, right? But I slid and he didn’t reply. It was a very sophisticated slide.”
Shannon Sharpe is probably too busy checking for Nicole Murphy to notice anyone else out here checking for him.
Would yall be here for Deelishis Sharpe?
