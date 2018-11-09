Rest In Peace: Wally Triplett Passes At 92, First Black Player To Be Drafted And Start For NFL Team

Wally Tripplet Dead At Age 92

For the second time this year we say goodbye to a Black man who made history in the NFL.

According to Bleacher Report, former Detroit Lions running back Wally Triplett has passed away at age 92. Tripplet was a star a Penn State as the first African-American starting player and varsity letter-winner.

Wally was subsequently drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 1949 NFL draft and became the first Black draft pick to play an NFL game.

Over his four seasons in the NFL Wally Triplett amassed 321 rushing yards and 1 touchdown. He retired in 1953 after serving the in the Korean war.

Rest in peace Wally Triplett. Your contribution has opened the door for so many young Black men to make money and achieve their dreams.