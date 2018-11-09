“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars”: Ernest Plays Single On Boys Night Out Without Momma Dee (Exclusive Clip)

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WE TV

When the cat’s away, the mouse will play!

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Ernest was living that saying out on the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

The husband of Momma Dee bragged about flirting with beautiful girls on a night out with the rest of the guys in the house – all while Momma Dee listens in. Ernest said he felt free while partying with the gorgeous strangers, and that it felt good to be wanted, which prompted an angry response from his wife.

“If my husband really feels that way, then I’m outta here!” Momma Dee tells the camera.

