That Was Fast! Comedian Karlous Miller Rejoins Cast Of Nick Cannon’s Wild N’Out’

Karlous Miller Back On “Wild N’Out”

After being unceremoniously axed from “Wild N’Out” a popular comedian is back. Karlous Miller of the 85 South Show podcast recently announced on “The Breakfast Club” that he was let go from the cast without warning. Charlamagne then called the show’s head honcho Nick Cannon on the phone who scrambled to explain why Miller was booted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfTR7rzMow4 (33:30 mark)

Now it looks like Karlous is back and fans couldn’t be happier.

Earlier this week Karlous posted a video of himself onset in Atlanta and said that the social media uproar helped bring him back.

#QuitTouchingS***

WELCOME BACK KARLOUS!