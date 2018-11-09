Behind The Scenes: Brian Tyree Henry Breaks Down Atlanta’s Biggest Moments with GQ [Video]

Credit: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Brian Tyree Henry Walks Through The Best Atlanta Scenes

Brian Tyree Henry plays the iconic but apathetic rapper Paper Boi in FX’s Atlanta.

The show has a cult following, and that’s in part due to the moments in the show that you can’t find anywhere else. Henry sat down with the people over at GQ to break down Atlanta’s biggest moments, including a cameo from the Migos, Black American Network, Montague, Antoine Smalls, Zan and much much more.

Check out the video below:

