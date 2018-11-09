A “Lil Positivity”: Ellen Reveals Life-Changing Surprise For Street Drummers Timothy Fletcher & Malik Perry [Video]

Ellen Has More Surprises For Street Drummers Timothy Fletcher And Malik Perry

Ellen Degeneres has already changed Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry’s life by hittin’ them off with $10,000 on their last appearance on her show.

But making a connection with Ellen is the gift that keeps on giving…

We can’t wait to see these guys take their talents to the very top.

