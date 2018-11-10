Cheeto-In-Chief Donald Trump Spews Corny Clap Back At The Obama’s After Hearing Excerpt From Michelle’s New Book [Video]

Donald Trump Responds to Michelle Obama’s Comments From Book

According to CNN, Donald Trump clapped back at former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama over a forthcoming memoir in which the former first lady said she would “never forgive” Trump for his role in the “birther” movement.

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy…I’ll give you a little controversy back, I’ll never forgive (President Barack Obama) for what he did to our US military. It was depleted, and I had to fix it,” Trump said. “What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you.”

It sounds like Donnie didn’t want any smoke with the former first lady, so he lashed out at Barack.