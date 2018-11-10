That’s Y’all’s Problem Now: Texas Judge Loses Re-Election, Decides To Free All Juvenile Defendants Out Of Spite [Video]

Judge Loses Re-Election And Decides To Make The New Judges Job A Little Harder

A day after Judge Glenn Devlin of Houston lost his reelection bid, he pettily released nearly all of the juvenile defendants who appeared before him, as long as they answered no when he asked if they “planned to kill anyone.”

Devlin, one of the 59 Republican jurists in Harris County who was replaced by Democrats, reportedly said: “This is obviously what the voters wanted,” when he released juveniles who have been charged with a wide range of crimes. The republican was clearly angered about being upstaged by a democrat and wanted to go out with a bang.