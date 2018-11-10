Chill Grandpa: 69-Year-Old Man Files Lawsuit In An Attempt To Legally Lower His Age To 45 So He Can Find Dates On Tinder

A Man Is Filing A Lawsuit To Legally Change His Age To Help Him Bag Women On Tinder

Emile Ratelband, 69, is having a hard time getting dates on Tinder, so he’s lawyering up to legally change his age to 45-years old.

Ratelband claims that he has the body of a 45-year old man so he wants his age to match that to make it easier for him to get women on online dating apps. “When I am 45 with the face I have, I’ll be in a luxurious position,” Emile said.

A court is expected to issue a ruling in about four weeks.