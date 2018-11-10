Fed-Up Future Tries To Come For Wendy Williams’ Financial Wig…But There’s One BIG Problem On Pluto

Future Calls Wendy Williams Broke But Finds Out He’s Broker

Future is juggling baby mamas these days and giving them hilariously petty ultimatums via social media, which is, of course, sending tongues wagging.

One such tongue, unsurprisingly, belongs to Wendy Williams. The notorious tea-spiller sounded off on Future’s dealings with his stable of child-bearers earlier today. It appears that Future got an earful of what she had to say…and we think we’re safe in assuming he didn’t like what he heard too much, because next thing you know, he posts this:

Thank God I’m richer than Wendy Williams.

There’s only one problem…it appears that Future actually doesn’t have more money than Wendy Williams. In fact, it’s not even close.

Messy social media users decided to look up the rapper’s net worth and compare it to that of the equally messy talk show host. And, well…

Sheesh. Future’s $30 million compared to Wendy’s $60 million. As you can see, Future called the figures a lie and tried to Plutosplain them away at the same damn time. So…something isn’t adding up quite correctly.

Well, no wonder Wendy runs her mouth on every issue out there so much! It apparently pays VERY handsomely…even more than trap rapping and knocking up everyone in sight.

